Barbara Cherry
Barbara Cherry
AIKEN - BARBARA JEAN CHERRY, 85, beloved wife of 66 years of Dan Cherry, passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Asheville, NC, Barbara was a daughter of the late Stephen R. Broyles and Agnes Marshall Lemley. She grew up in Asheville and moved to Aiken in 1957. Barbara and Dan were avid motorcycle riders into their 70's. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to her husband include two daughters, Patty Shelley (Don), Becky Roberts (Ted), all of Aiken; grandchildren, Patrice Fulmer (Adam), Ridge Spring, Donnell Reese (Jeremy), North Augusta, J. D. Roberts (Mary Carolyn), Aiken, Bryan Roberts (Haley), Aiken; great-grandchildren, Macie Fulmer, Emma Fulmer, Phebe Reese, Grant Reese.
A private graveside service will be held in Aiken Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
