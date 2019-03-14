Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Edgington. View Sign

Mrs. Barbara Edgington

Warrenville - Mrs. Barbara Jean Galloway Edgington, the beloved wife of Mr. Kyle Edgington, entered into rest on Monday, March 11, 2019. Her sons Timmy and Toby Galloway precede her in death.

Mrs. Edgington was born in Haleyville, Alabama to the late Garnzie and Emmie Guined Norris. She was a jack of all trades from a machine operator, nursing, and store clerk.

Barbara was a loving wife and mother and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed fishing, camping, sewing, and making crafts. She was a member at Clear Water Branch Baptist Church, Aiken, SC.

Surviving is her son: Terry Galloway(Diane); siblings, Jerry "Bud" Norris, Chester "Sonny" Norris, and Elawayne "Sis" Ward, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Saturday at Hatcher Funeral Home beginning at 1 o'clock with A Celebration of Life Service following at 3 o'clock in the chapel at Hatcher Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Catoe officiating. Serving as pallbearers Johnny Green, Jimmy Green, Tony Day, Ray Day, Martin Gunter, and Lee McCall. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

