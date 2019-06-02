Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Freeman Swofford. View Sign Service Information Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, Hampton Chapel - Hampton 300 Mulberry Street West Hampton , SC 29924 (803)-943-3352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, Hampton Chapel - Hampton 300 Mulberry Street West Hampton , SC 29924 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hampton First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



HAMPTON - Mrs. Barbara Allen Freeman Swofford, 86, widow of Lee Hines Swofford, died Friday morning in the Lexington Medical Center.

Mrs. Swofford was born September 2, 1932 in Hampton County, a daughter of the late William Henry "Bill" Freeman and Addie Lee Terry Freeman Rushing. She had retired from the Department of Social Services in Hampton and was a member of Hampton First Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher, a choir member and was active in the W.M.U. Mrs. Swofford was also a member of Bosom Buddies and enjoyed camping and traveling with her late husband, Lee. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and loved her family dearly.

Surviving are sons: Sam Swofford and wife Jenny of St. Matthews, and Allan Swofford and wife Janice of Beaufort; daughter: Babs Stokes and husband Jim of Chapin; brothers: Billy Freeman and wife Judy of Hampton, and Johnny Freeman and wife Cathy of Walterboro; grandchildren: Blake Swofford, Terri Price and husband Taylor, Mary Margaret Stokes, Josh Stokes, Stacey Black and husband Kris, Ryan Stokes and wife Amy, Stan Swofford, Tucker Swofford and wife Rebecca, Sheldon Swofford, and Ellie Swofford. There is one great grandchild, Lucas. Mrs. Swofford was predeceased by three sisters: Sara Ann DeLoach, Henrietta Terry and Terry Freeman.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday in the Hampton First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Emerson Wiles, with burial in the Johnson-St. Paul Cemetery in Hampton.

Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 PM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.

The family suggests that memorials may be sent to Hampton First Baptist Church 305 Oak Street East, Hampton, SC 29924 or Johnson-St. Paul Cemetery c/o Sonny Jarrell 540 Co-Op Road West, Hampton, SC 29924.

