Barbara Green Moore
GRANITEVILLE - Ms. Barbara Green Moore, 77, of 11 Moore O' Conner Rd., entered in to eternal rest Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 27, 2019