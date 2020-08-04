Barbara J. Snyder

Jacksonville, FL - Barbara J. Snyder, 82 of Jacksonville, Florida died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Dr. Richard Sloan and Teresa Sloan and was born in Marietta, Ohio in 1938. She earned a Master's Degree in Social work at Syracuse University.

Barbara moved to Aiken in the 1970's, where she worked as a Clinical Social Worker until her retirement. She was a member of Aiken First Presbyterian Church and a member of the American Association of University Women, among other organizations. She was named Social Worker of the Year for the State of South Carolina several years ago.

Friends knew Barbara as generous, kind, pragmatic, and as a beloved, trusted friend. Her patients knew her as a caring and trusted guide for their problems as they healed their personal issues and struggles. She was particularly drawn to work with families and their children.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband, Joseph Leonard Snyder. She is survived by her step-son Joseph Snyder (Layla), older brother Terry Sloan, grandchildren Shauna and Stephen Snyder, and great grandson Craig.

Barbara will be missed by all who knew her. Time may pass and fade, but memories of her will stay and continue to help those she left behind. A memorial service will be held in the future. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, you may send it to Children's Place, 310 Barnwell Ave. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.



