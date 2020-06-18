Barbara Jackson Chavous
1937 - 2020
Mrs. Barbara Jackson Chavous
AIKEN - Barbara Jackson Chavous died peacefully on June 11, 2020 at age 83.
Barbara was born March 27, 1937 in Tampa, Florida, daughter of the late Dallie Elizah Jackson and Beatrice Spann Jackson. Barbara was united in holy matrimony to (Deacon) Leon Chavous on May 30, 1964. The loving union was blessed with three children, Edwin Chavous, the late Robin Chavous Bodrick, and Brent (Tracey) Chavous and four grandchildren Chancellor Chavous, A'Moris Bodrick, Angel Bodrick, and Amber Bodrick.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.
Graveside Service will be held 11:00am Saturday June 20, 2020, S.B. Chavous Memorial Garden, Hwy U.S. 278 Talatha, Aiken SC 29802, with the Rev. Stanley Dicks officiating.
Services will be live streamed on the web at simmonsfuneralhome.com as well as on the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to
www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Simmons Funeral Home
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
S.B. Chavous Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Simmons Funeral Home
2868 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-2646
