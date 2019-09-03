Barbara James Agnew
McKINNEY, TX - We deeply regret to announce the passing of Barbara James Agnew, 62. Barbara departed from this earthly life on early Thursday morning, August 29, 2019, at Aiken Memorial Hospital. She was born to Vicky Thomas, on October 16, 1956, in McKinney, Texas, and was raised by her loving parents, Mervin James and Nadine Smith. She leaves behind a loving husband, Lawrence "Buddy", her children: Jeffrey (Terri), Jeromy (preceded in death), Kenneth, James, and Melissa (Rayshawn), step-children: Heather, Danielle, Serena, Aaron, Tiffany and Christian, her grandchildren: Casey (Pieter), Jeffery Jr., Chloe, Kyleigh, Kolton, Taylor, Kendall, Vincent and Vaida.
Memorial service will be held in Barbara's hometown of McKinney, Texas, on Friday, September 6.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 3, 2019