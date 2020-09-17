1/
Barbara Jean McIntee Curry
AIKEN - Mrs. Barbara Jean McIntee Curry age 66 of Aiken, S.C., beloved wife of Herbert Cecil Curry and daughter of the late Clifford McIntee and Bertha Victoria Delcomyn, entered into eternal rest on Friday September 11, 2020.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters: Jeanette (Harley) Meyer, Jessica Curry and Jennifer Curry; son Herbie Curry; grandsons: RJ Meyer, Connor Curry and Mason Curry; sisters: Patricia (Marion) Jones, Sandra (Paul) Dour; brother: Donald (Diana) McIntee.; Nieces: Kelly (Sam) Aasa, Tiffany McIntee and Erica McIntee; nephews: Thomas (Stephanie) Halling and Michael (Susan) Dour. She has one great niece: Kelsey Aasa; three great nephews: Cody Halling, Matthew Halling and Samuel Aasa.
She is preceded in death by her brothers: Clifford (his surviving wife Kathleen) McIntee and Arthur (Christine) Roberts.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, raised in Jacksonville, Florida and a resident of Aiken since 1988. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, Mimi and aunt. She truly loved her family with all her heart. She will be missed greatly.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA Albrecht Center Aiken in her name would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
