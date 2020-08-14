Barbara Kneece
Aiken - Mrs. Barbara Kincaid Kneece, 80, passed away at her home with family by her side, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Barbara was born in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Odus R. Kincaid and Bernice C. Diehl. Barbara grew up on the Kincaid family farm until moving to Aiken as a teenager. She enjoyed two careers in Aiken; twenty-five years at First Presbyterian Church followed by a twenty-year career in real estate. Barbara lived a full life that took her many places, particularly to anywhere Clemson played an away game. She enjoyed family vacations at Edisto Beach and watching Joe, Erik, and Joey play polo. Until recently, Barbara took almost daily trips to the Kneece family farm with her husband, Joe, and her beloved Bella. Barbara was always happy to see her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as they brought her much joy. Barbara was selfless with her family and friends and was known for her dry sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Kesler Kneece, Sr.; daughter, Holly Kincaid Hall, Aiken; son, James Clifton Hall, Jr. (Page), Aiken; stepdaughter, June Kneece Fincher (Jason), Aiken; grandchildren, Lindsey McCully (Dustin), Lauren Reames (Brooks), Madison Hall, Allie Kirkland; step-grandchildren, Rose Snipes, Emma Snipes, Lauren Fincher; great grand-children, Weston McCully, Ellison Reames, Riley Kate McCully; a brother, John Kincaid (Sheila), Harpers Ferry, WV; and her ever-present canine companion, Bella. She was preceded in death by a son, Erik George Hall, and stepson, Joseph "Joey" Kneece, Jr. A special thank you to all the caregivers who provided comfort to and made Barbara feel beautiful and loved, especially Dana Clark and LeShawn Ryan.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday, August 17, 2020 at Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Road, and the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastors Phillip Lee and Wes Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
