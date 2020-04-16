Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Nettles Jones


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Nettles Jones Obituary
Barbara Nettles Jones
AIKEN - Mrs. Barbara Nettles Jones, 93, passed away quietly in her home on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Mrs. Jones was born in Florence County, SC, a daughter of the late Howard Elijah and Edith Perry Nettles. As a resident of Aiken, she was a retired teacher with the Aiken County Public School system.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Howard Jones, Aiken, and Hugh E. Jones, Lake City, SC; a grandson, Jesse Jones, Lakewood, OH; and a brother in law, William McNair, Jr., Gable, SC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hampton Jones; sister, Roberta Lee Nettles; two half-sisters, Julia Nettles George, and Janet Nettles McNair; and a brother, Thurston Carey Nettles, Sr.
Due to the COVID-19 events, a private family service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the First Presbyterian Church Music Department, 224 Barnwell Ave. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Barbara's online guest book may be signed at
www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -