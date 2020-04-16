|
|
Barbara Nettles Jones
AIKEN - Mrs. Barbara Nettles Jones, 93, passed away quietly in her home on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Mrs. Jones was born in Florence County, SC, a daughter of the late Howard Elijah and Edith Perry Nettles. As a resident of Aiken, she was a retired teacher with the Aiken County Public School system.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Howard Jones, Aiken, and Hugh E. Jones, Lake City, SC; a grandson, Jesse Jones, Lakewood, OH; and a brother in law, William McNair, Jr., Gable, SC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hampton Jones; sister, Roberta Lee Nettles; two half-sisters, Julia Nettles George, and Janet Nettles McNair; and a brother, Thurston Carey Nettles, Sr.
Due to the COVID-19 events, a private family service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the First Presbyterian Church Music Department, 224 Barnwell Ave. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020