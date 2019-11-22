Barney Dukes
WILLISTON - Mr. Barney Dukes entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC. The Home Going Celebration for Mr. Barney Dukes will be conducted on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Ned Branch Baptist Church, Barnwell, SC with Elder Bobby Dukes officiating. Burial will be in Barnwell County Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM - 8:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. Family and friends may call the residence of his sister Ms. Mary Smith, 181 Academy Street, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019