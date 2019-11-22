Barney Dukes

Service Information
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC
29853
(803)-266-7808
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ned Branch Baptist Church
Barnwell, SC
View Map
Obituary
Barney Dukes
WILLISTON - Mr. Barney Dukes entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC. The Home Going Celebration for Mr. Barney Dukes will be conducted on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Ned Branch Baptist Church, Barnwell, SC with Elder Bobby Dukes officiating. Burial will be in Barnwell County Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM - 8:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. Family and friends may call the residence of his sister Ms. Mary Smith, 181 Academy Street, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019
