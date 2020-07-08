Baxter Vinson, Sr.AIKEN - Mr. Baxter Felix Vinson, Sr., 67, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence.Born in Union County, SC, Baxter was a son of the late Edward Izzy and Ann Constance Haile Vinson. He spent the majority of his career as a groundskeeper at Palmetto Golf Club for the last 23 years. Baxter was an avid NASCAR fan and loved his hotrods. He loved his family, especially his grandkids.He is survived by his best friend Rose Marie Tullis, Aiken; his two children, Jennifer Marie Tullis (Mitch Plunkett), Aiken, Baxter Felix Vinson, Jr., Aiken; grandchildren, Alia Marie Plunkett (Ethan Ghant), Mason Brian Plunkett, Harliann Grace Plunkett, Jade Madison Tullis; sisters, Carolyn Barton Herlong (David), Susan Owens, Spartanburg, SC; a brother, Edward Ira Vinson (Jeannie), Chapin, SC.In addition to his parents, Baxter was preceded in death by a son, Travis Brian Tullis and a brother, Frank James Vinson.A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Shellhouse Funeral Home with the Reverends Phillip Hamilton and Paul Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.