1/1
Baxter Vinson Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Baxter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baxter Vinson, Sr.
AIKEN - Mr. Baxter Felix Vinson, Sr., 67, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Union County, SC, Baxter was a son of the late Edward Izzy and Ann Constance Haile Vinson. He spent the majority of his career as a groundskeeper at Palmetto Golf Club for the last 23 years. Baxter was an avid NASCAR fan and loved his hotrods. He loved his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his best friend Rose Marie Tullis, Aiken; his two children, Jennifer Marie Tullis (Mitch Plunkett), Aiken, Baxter Felix Vinson, Jr., Aiken; grandchildren, Alia Marie Plunkett (Ethan Ghant), Mason Brian Plunkett, Harliann Grace Plunkett, Jade Madison Tullis; sisters, Carolyn Barton Herlong (David), Susan Owens, Spartanburg, SC; a brother, Edward Ira Vinson (Jeannie), Chapin, SC.
In addition to his parents, Baxter was preceded in death by a son, Travis Brian Tullis and a brother, Frank James Vinson.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Shellhouse Funeral Home with the Reverends Phillip Hamilton and Paul Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved