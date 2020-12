Or Copy this URL to Share

In Memory of

Beatrice Dunbar

Mom, Your life was a Blessing, Your Memory a Treasure. You are Loved Beyond Words and Missed Beyond Measure.

Missing You Always,

Loving You Forever!

From Your

Loving Children

Deborah and Vernon



