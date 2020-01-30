|
|
Becky Anne Huling Parsons
WINDSOR - Becky Anne Huling Parsons, 50, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg SC.
Becky was born on April 23, 1969 in Germany. She was a daughter of the late Delbert and Doris Lee Huling. She became a CNA in 2008. Her work experience included Southern Traditions Real Estate, Gregory's Community Care, Bright Star, Especially Seniors, Hitchcock House and Daybreak where she worked from 2012 until July 2019 when she became ill.
She lived at Duncanon in Snelling SC where she became involved in the care of the elderly. She was very involved with the care of her patients and went above and beyond in caring for them. This extended to after her normal hours and when any of them had a problem or was hospitalized she would go and be with them. She would become a part of their extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3 pm in the Mole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Watford officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnwell Co. Memory Gardens on Reynolds Rd. Visitation will be from 1-3pm in the chapel.
Survivors include her loving husband Carson G. Parsons of Windsor, SC and a sister Joni H. McGee, and her two cats that she adored but wouldn't admit it.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020