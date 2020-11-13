Ben C. IrvinAiken - BEN C. IRVIN, 92, husband of the late Bettie Joyce Wiley Irvin, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.A native of Affinity, WV, Ben was a son of the late Ben C., Sr., and Ruby Hall Irvin. He retired as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Eastern Zone for the Kellogg Company.Survivors include his daughter, Caryn O'Connell, Norton, MA; son, Michael W. Irvin, Aiken; seven grandchildren, Katie Schaap, West Olive, MI, Allison Guffey, Holland, MI, Emily Lentz, Oceanside, CA, Nichole Bramell, Norton, MA, Taylor Irvin, Nashville, TN, Ben Irvin IV, Fort Collins, CO, Letty Irvin, Knoxville, TN; three great-grandchildren, Charles L. O'Connell, V, Lincoln, RI, Brenna Bramell, Norton, MA, Brady Bramell, Norton, MA. In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie last month on October 18th; a son, Ben C. Irvin, III and a grandson, Charles L. O'Connell IV.In keeping with Ben's wishes, no services are planned.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at