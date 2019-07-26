Benjamin Swearingen ""BW""
Graniteville - Mr. Benjamin W. "BW" Swearingen, 73, of Graniteville, SC, beloved husband of nearly fifty-four years to Mrs. Lilly Lucille Campbell Swearingen, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, under the loving care of Trinity Hospice.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Willie and Ellen Earlene Jowers Swearingen. He began his life long career as a Carpenter with the Graniteville Company, retiring from Avondale. A public servant, he was a Firefighter with the GVW Fire Department for forty-seven years, where he had formerly served as Lieutenant. BW enjoyed fishing and cutting grass. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Amy Smith, Michael Gray, Derrick and Mary Mobley and Kacy Swearingen and his great-grands, Cheston and Easton Smith, Lexie and Lylah Gray and Mason Meyers.
In addition to his wife, parents, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family members include his children and their spouses, Clay and Kathy Swearingen, Graniteville, SC, Linda and Dwayne Gray, Saluda, SC, the late Michael Swearingen and the late Kathy Mobley and sister, the late Evelyn Skinner.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019, beginning at 11 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastors Derrick Jones and Keith Glover will officiate. Following the service, BW will be placed on Engine #35, which will take him to Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC, for interment.
It has been requested that memorials be made to the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation. (www.burnfoundation.net)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 26, 2019