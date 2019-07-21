Benny Hollingsworth
AIKEN - Mr. Benny Hollingsworth, age 57, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 19, 2019 at Pruitt Health of North Augusta. Funeral services will be held 1PM Monday at Family Life Worship Center (Viewing 12PM-1PM), 1517 Joyner Pond Rd, Aiken, with Bishop Gehazel Williams, Pastor. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, 4524 Whiskey Rd, Aiken. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Priester Hollingsworth; step-children, Felicia Matthews, Tasha (Ivan) Gladney, George (LaTonya) Matthews, David (Shavonne) Matthews; siblings, Franklin (Diane) Hollingsworth, Melvin Hollingsworth, Jimmy Hollingsworth, Mary Lee, Willie Mae Giling, Alberta Harris, Tony Hollingsworth and Dorothy J. Nickerson.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 21, 2019