More Obituaries for Bernard Livingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Livingston

Bernard Livingston Obituary
Bernard Livingston
AIKEN - Mr. Bernard Livingston, 74, of 159 Old Barnwell Rd, entered into rest January 12, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Livingston was a member of the Cedar Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Hope (David) Elam, Greenwood, SC and Vicky (Leon) Harrison, Aiken; two sons, Bernard (Janie) Livingston Jr, North Augusta and George Livingston Sr, Aiken; three brothers, Lucious Ellison, Brook Landy both of Birmingham, AL and Robert (Darlene) Landy, Aiken; 13 Grandchildren; 16 Great-Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jan. 13, 2020
