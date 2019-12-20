|
|
Bernice Bryant Washington
Aiken - Mrs. Bernice B. Washington, 86, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Pruitt Health of Aiken. Funeral services will be held 12 PM, Monday, December 23, 2019 (Viewing 11 AM - 12 PM) at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Bruce Wright Pastor. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny M. and Lethe Ealy Bryant, her husband, Vandy Washington, her sister, Louise Bryant, her brother, James Bryant, and her granddaughter, Kaylin Foreman; while leaving to cherish many memories: her daughter, Karen Washington Foreman (Jimmie); her son, Sandy R. Washington (Delois); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many other relatives.
Friends may call or visit JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main Street N, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803 649 6123 Sunday from 3-6 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020