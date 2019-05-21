Bernie Snipes
Aiken - BERNIE SNIPES, 80, beloved husband of Bettye Bentley Snipes, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at PruittHealth - North Augusta.
A native and lifelong resident of Aiken, Bernie was a son of the late Stonewall Jackson Snipes and Adele Sanford Snipes. He was a mechanical contractor and retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas as an electrician. Bernie was an ordained minister and served as a missionary with the North American Mission Board in Clio, SC. He was an avid prophecy teacher and was a member of Redds Branch Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Bettye; two daughters, Katrina S. Moseley (Dana), Aiken, Denise S. Green (Kenny), Hopkins; seven grandchildren, Cory Green (Katelyn), Kyle Green, Amanda Hutto, Reed Moseley, Travis Moseley (Jennifer), Callie Snipes, Catie Snipes; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Snipes (Linda), Aiken, Jack Snipes (Jan), Aiken.
In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his son, Edward B. "Eddy" Snipes, Jr.; two sisters, Olivia Bentley, Virginia Gunter; a brother, Gene Snipes.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, May 22nd beginning at 10 o'clock at Redds Branch Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 o'clock with The Rev. Greg Bentley officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of PruittHealth - North Augusta for their care and compassion during Bernie's time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Assocation ().
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 21, 2019