Bertha Mae Boyd
Jackson - Ms. Bertha Mae Boyd, age 81, of 5659 North Silverton St, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta Ga.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 12-1 PM) with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Bertha leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Shirley Green (Jimmy Sr.) and Vesta J. Bryant (Robert); three sons, Norman Boyd Sr. (Carolyn), Ernest Boyd (Denise), and Lawrence Boyd Sr. (Tina); other relatives and loving friends.
Friends may call the residence of her granddaughter, Melissa Green @ 803-270-1132 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, 29809, 803-649-6123 from 4-8 PM Friday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 26, 2019