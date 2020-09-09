Bertha Ruth Strom

AIKEN - Mrs. Bertha Ruth Yeldell Strom, 93, of 623 Edrie Street, entered eternal rest Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Pruitt Healthcare of North Augusta. She was born March 20, 1927 in Edgefield County, South Carolina, the second of nine children to the late George Bristol Yeldell and Annie Weaver Yeldell. She attended Paine College and the Lamar School of Nursing. She retired from Aiken Community Hospital. Together with her husband, Presiding Elder Raymond Strom, she worked throughout South Carolina in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, continuously serving God through her leadership, and her discipleship. She was inducted into the Seventh Episcopal District Women's Missionary Society Hall of Fame. She was a member of Eastern Star 278, the SC Family Community Leaders club, and the Smith-Hazel Senior Citizens Club.

Survivors include her daughters, Yvonne S. Simpson, Greenville SC, and Gwendolyn L. Smalls (Rev. Lester), Aiken, SC; five granddaughters; four step grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grand-children; a godson; three brothers, three sisters-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside funeral service will be held eleven o'clock am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. Due to current pandemic and CDC regulations, masking, social distancing, and other guidelines will be in place. Public viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 5-7 pm at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803.649.6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store