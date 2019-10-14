Bessie Lee Smith
AIKEN - Funeral Services for Mrs. Bessie Lee Williams Smith will be held 12 noon Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the Walk of Faith Tabernacle in Johnston, with the Apostle Roger Edwards, Pastor. The Elder George Gore, Jr of th United Church of God, Johnston, will be the eulogist. Interment will follow in the Jessamine Memorial Park, Aiken, SC. Visitation will be Monday 6:00pm to 8:00pm Monday at the Amos & Sons Funeral Home.
She is survived by , a loving husband of the home, Leonard Smith, Jr. ; her children, Leisa Mahalia Adams (JoeAdams) Aiken, SC, Leonard Smith III , Aiken SC and Steven Bethea Smith, Osaka, Japan; her siblings, James P. Williams, Brooklyn NY, Barbara Dinkins, Aiken, SC, Brenda Wright (Vernon Wright), Stone Mountain, GA, Sandra Lesayth (John Lesayth) , Aiken, SC, and Delores Rouse (Nathaniel Rouse)Warrenville, SC; her additional siblings, George McManus (Henrietta McManus) Johnston, SC, Willie McManus, Jr, Columbia, SC, Elsie Cook (Donald Cook) North Augusta, SC and Mahalia Marshall, Saluda, SC; four grandchildren Leiyah Smith Ily Smith, Jada Adams, India Adams; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, church members and friends.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2019