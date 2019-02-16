Bessie Lee Gomillion
Ridge Spring - Funeral Services for Ms. Bessie Lee Smith Gomillion will be held 1:00pm Monday at the Mt. Sinia Baptist Church with the Rev. Sammie Williams, Pastor , the Bishop Patrick L. Frazier Presiding. Bishop Alfred Williams, Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. SHe is survived by:: two Sons Timothy (Geneva) Gomillion Jr. of Ridge Spring, SC, and Travis (Irma) Gomillion, Fort Mills, SC; two daughters, Gail (Robert) Turner and Milette (John) Elam both of Ridge Spring, SC, eleven grandchildren, two Godchildren, two brothers, Hazel (Inez) Smith and James Dorothy Smith both of Johnston, SC and four sisters, Ruby Smith, Columbia, SC, Ruthie (Bishop Alvin) Ligons Jr., and, Annie L. Tanks, and Mary (Freddie) Elam all of Ridge Spring and two sister -in-laws Grace and Doris Smith of Aiken ,SC, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019