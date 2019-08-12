Beth Mantone
AIKEN - MARY BETH MANTONE, 56, beloved wife of A. J. Mantone, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Manchester, TN, Beth was a daughter of the late Asher and Hattie LaFever. She lived in Aiken since 1991 and was a registered OBGYN nurse at AU Medical Center. Beth enjoyed going to ball games (no matter what sport), traveling, being with family and friends, and spoiling her grandson Ripken.
Survivors, in addition to her husband A. J. include her daughter, Katey M. Farley (Brandon), Cookeville, TN; grandson, Ripken Farley; sisters, Sandy Long, Nellie Sue Hill, Carol Love (Glen), Susan Sain (Leo). Proceeded by death is her daughter Ashley Raye Mantone.
A Celebration of Beth's Life will be held Wednesday afternoon, August 14th at 5 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Aiken County Animal Shelter (fotasaiken.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 12, 2019