Bettie Joyce IrvinAiken - BETTIE JOYCE IRVIN, 90, beloved wife of Ben C. Irvin, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020.A native of Bluefield, WV, Bettie was a daughter of the late Clyde and Allie Linkous Wiley. She was a homemaker.Survivors, in addition to her husband Ben, include her daughter, Caryn O'Connell, Norton, MA; son, Michael W. Irvin, Aiken; four grandchildren, Katie Schaap, West Olive, MI, Allison Guffey, Holland, MI, Emily Lentz, Oceanside, CA, Nichole Bramell, Norton, MA; three great-grandchildren, Charles L. O'Connell, V, Lincoln, RI, Brenna Bramell, Norton, MA, Brady Bramell, Norton, MA. In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by a son, Ben C. Irvin, III and a grandson, Charles L. O'Connell IV.In keeping with Bettie's wishes, no services are planned.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at