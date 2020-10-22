1/1
Bettie Joyce Irvin
Aiken - BETTIE JOYCE IRVIN, 90, beloved wife of Ben C. Irvin, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020.
A native of Bluefield, WV, Bettie was a daughter of the late Clyde and Allie Linkous Wiley. She was a homemaker.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Ben, include her daughter, Caryn O'Connell, Norton, MA; son, Michael W. Irvin, Aiken; four grandchildren, Katie Schaap, West Olive, MI, Allison Guffey, Holland, MI, Emily Lentz, Oceanside, CA, Nichole Bramell, Norton, MA; three great-grandchildren, Charles L. O'Connell, V, Lincoln, RI, Brenna Bramell, Norton, MA, Brady Bramell, Norton, MA. In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by a son, Ben C. Irvin, III and a grandson, Charles L. O'Connell IV.
In keeping with Bettie's wishes, no services are planned.
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
