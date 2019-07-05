Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Bednarski. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Bednarski

Aiken - Betty Joyce Bednarski, age 79, entered into rest on Monday July 1st, 2019 at the Carlyle Senior Care Facility in Aiken SC. She is survived by her sons, Ricky Allen Sanders and family friend Ann Bass, Mark Joseph Sanders, Christopher D. (Tammy) Sanders, Phillip Andrews (Cheryl) Sanders; grandchildren, Adam Sanders, Sarah (Brandon) Reese, Ashley Sanders, Wesley Sanders, James Green; great grandchildren, Clayton Rushton, Braylee Reese; many nieces, nephews and step children. She is preceded in death by her late husbands, Rodney V. Sanders and Richard Bednarski; and parents, Verdrey Merideth and Mary Newman King. Ms. Bednarski was a great wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she impacted in her 79 years here on earth. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 3pm in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home with the Rev. Glen Davis officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Ricky Sanders, Mark Sanders, Christopher Sanders, Phillip Sanders, Edward Mills and Randy Gay. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



