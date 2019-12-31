Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Betty Brown Obituary
Betty Brown
AIKEN - Mrs. Betty Jean Hawkins Brown, 70, of 386 Jaywood Rd, Williston, entered into rest December 30, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Brown was a member of the Thankful Grove Baptist Church, Windsor.
Survivors include two daughters, Priscilla (Christopher)Moore, Graniteville & Vertina Brown, Williston; two sons, Harry (Stacy) Brown Jr, North Augusta & Terence (Raina) Brown, Wagener; mother, Annie Lou Hawkins. North Augusta; four sisters, Hattie (David) Lanham, Langley, Fannie (Hampton) James, Mamie (John) Ardis, and Geneva (Gerald) McKie, all of Beech Island; two brothers, John (Judy) Hawkins, Augusta, GA & Thomas (Trina) Hawkins, North Augusta; 9 Grandchildren; 3 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call her residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 31, 2019
