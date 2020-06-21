Betty Chapman GeorgeHILTON HEAD ISLAND - Betty Chapman George entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Hilton Head, SC.Betty was born in Aiken, SC on February 28, 1930 to the late Dewey Chapman and the late Eulalie Chapman. She was preceded in Death by her brother, H. R, (Sonny) Chapman.She is survived by her husband, Robert George; son, Phillip Allen Moyer; daughter Beverly Moyer Thompson (Ronald); two Granddaughters, Angelia Cuzmar (Jorge) and Betheny Adair (Matthew); six great grandchildren - DJ, Ryan, and Bryce Cuzmar and Emory, Everitt and Emelia Adair, all of whom were the love of her life.She loved being with her family and playing with her great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, going to the movies and spending time on the beach. She loved her career in banking and all the friends she made throughout her life. She loved the Lord and showed her love in the way she lived.The family will receive friends beginning Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in The George Funeral Chapel with Rev. K. Scott Ayers officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting