1/1
Betty Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Clark
WARRENVILLE - Ms. Betty Joe Farmer Clark, age 88, of Warrenville, S. C., wife of the late Homer Marshall Clark, Jr. and daughter of the late Robert L. Farmer and the late Mary Lou Shields Farmer, entered into eternal rest on the Lord's Day, Sunday 6, 2020. She is survived by a son, Steven Wayne (Charleen) Clark; a daughter, Phyllis M. Hutto; a sister, Mary Farmer Smith; a brother, three granddaughters, Typhany (Kelly) Nordeen, Amy Clark and Caroline (Jason) Garden ; three great grandsons; one great-great grandson; one great-great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews. She was born in Bath, S. C. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Aiken, S. C. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. In her working years, she was the Manager of the Jewelry Dept. of Walmart Stores, Inc. She loved baseball and especially the St. Louis Cardinals. She enjoyed making Christmas Ornaments and gifts for people. She loved the mountains, and her favorite vacation place was Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, Tennessee. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Yes, a woman of her caliber shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 88 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Death is not the end as she has just made that great transition to her new Heavenly Home, where all is joy and peace in a land of endless tomorrows. A service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Trinity Methodist Church in Aiken, S.C. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Lee Phillips officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S. C. The Pallbearers will be Skyler Mitcham, Loy Mitcham, Devin Mitcham and Kelly Nordeen. Members of the Red Hat Society will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. A private visitation for the family only will be held at the Funeral Home Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Friends and family are welcome to attend a luncheon at her daughter's home after the services at 14 Winthrop Dr. in Aiken, S.C. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road, Aiken, S.C. 29803.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of all of the arrangements, and you may sign the guest registry by
logging on to www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville Napier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved