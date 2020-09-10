Betty Clark
WARRENVILLE - Ms. Betty Joe Farmer Clark, age 88, of Warrenville, S. C., wife of the late Homer Marshall Clark, Jr. and daughter of the late Robert L. Farmer and the late Mary Lou Shields Farmer, entered into eternal rest on the Lord's Day, Sunday 6, 2020. She is survived by a son, Steven Wayne (Charleen) Clark; a daughter, Phyllis M. Hutto; a sister, Mary Farmer Smith; a brother, three granddaughters, Typhany (Kelly) Nordeen, Amy Clark and Caroline (Jason) Garden ; three great grandsons; one great-great grandson; one great-great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews. She was born in Bath, S. C. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Aiken, S. C. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. In her working years, she was the Manager of the Jewelry Dept. of Walmart Stores, Inc. She loved baseball and especially the St. Louis Cardinals. She enjoyed making Christmas Ornaments and gifts for people. She loved the mountains, and her favorite vacation place was Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, Tennessee. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Yes, a woman of her caliber shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 88 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Death is not the end as she has just made that great transition to her new Heavenly Home, where all is joy and peace in a land of endless tomorrows. A service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Trinity Methodist Church in Aiken, S.C. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Lee Phillips officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S. C. The Pallbearers will be Skyler Mitcham, Loy Mitcham, Devin Mitcham and Kelly Nordeen. Members of the Red Hat Society will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. A private visitation for the family only will be held at the Funeral Home Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Friends and family are welcome to attend a luncheon at her daughter's home after the services at 14 Winthrop Dr. in Aiken, S.C. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road, Aiken, S.C. 29803.
