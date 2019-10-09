Betty Council
AIKEN - Mrs. Betty G. Council, 87, of 529 Shiloh Heights Rd, entered into rest October 7, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Council was a member of the Old Rosemary Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Council, Marlane Council, & Roselyn Dobson all of Aiken; five sons, Tyrone Green, Larry (Sadie) Counts, Anthony (Linda) Council, all of Aiken, Norman Council, Augusta, GA, and Donnie Council, Ridgeview, SC; 14 Grandchildren; 72 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Oct. 9, 2019