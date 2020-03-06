|
|
Mother Betty Jane Dicks Bussey
Windsor - The Home Going Celebration for Mother Betty Jane Dicks Bussey, will be conducted on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Canaan Fair CME Church with Reverend Ken Johnson and Reverend Sheldon Ray, officiating. Burial will be in Thankful Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. and Cremation Service.
Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. and Cremation Service 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808. www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 18, 2020