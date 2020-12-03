Betty E. Thorngate
Aiken - Betty Ehrhard Thorngate, 96, widow of Charles W. Thorngate, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
A native of Eau Claire, WI, Betty was a daughter of the late Elmer and Annis Knowlton Ehrhard. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a BS in Education and taught middle school and high school English in Wisconsin and South Carolina. Betty moved to Aiken in 1951 and taught English for the Aiken County School District at Aiken Junior High, Midland Valley and retired from South Aiken High School. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Chancel and Handbell Choirs. She was a violinist with the Augusta Symphony Guild for 30 years and also played in trios, quartets and other small musical groups in Aiken. She was a member of the P. E. O. Sisterhood, Chapter B and previously served on the Board of Directors of Croft House.
Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy Brannon, Aiken; a sister, Mary E. Stivers (Douglas), Gilbert, AZ; six grandchildren Noah Gottlieb, Portland, OR, Adam Gottlieb (Noellia), Portland, OR, Matthew Brannon (Lauren Berl), Evans, GA, Kathleen B. Benjamin (David), Charleston, SC, Lori B. Thornton (David), Dallas, NC, Patrick Brannon (Janis), Franklin, NC; four great-grandchildren Jenna Thornton, Lindsay Thornton, Garrett Thornton and Morgyn Brannon.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Gottlieb.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 11th at 2 o'clock at St. John's United Methodist Church with The Revs. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon and Butch Blackwell officiating. Inurnment will be in the church's columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's United Methodist Church Choir / Music Program, P.O. Box 809, Aiken, SC 29802 (stjaiken.org
).
