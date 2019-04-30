Betty Ferguson
AIKEN - Mrs. Betty Ferguson, 92, of 2927 Abbeville Ave, entered into rest April 26, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Ferguson was a member of the Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include seven daughters, Cynthia Ferguson, Vivian Ferguson, Rose Pullium, Betty Jules, all of Aiken, Mary (Glen) Johnson, Valley Stream, NY, Virginia Ferguson, Brooklyn, NY,& Vanessa Ferguson, Manhattan, NY; one son, John Ferguson, Manhattan, NY; one sister, Cora McGathey, Bronx, NY; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 30, 2019