Betty Hall
Graniteville - Betty Anne Hall, age 78 of Graniteville, passed away on Monday March 23rd, 2020 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother and nanny who will be missed, dearly, by all. Born on May 4th, 1941 she was the daughter of the late Adam Broadus and Rosa Lee Fulmer. She loved to fish, cook and spend time with her family.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Mr. John Henry Hall, Jr.; sons, Harvey F. Lishka (Kathy), John Adam Hall (Melinda); twelve grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Wayne Lishka and daughter Valarie Rose Nickell.
In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the current coronavirus outbreak, a private graveside service will be held at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery with Chaplain Edward Hardee officiating. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main Street. Graniteville, SC 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements. If you wish to send a condolence, you may visit the online guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020