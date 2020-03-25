Home

POWERED BY

Services
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Hall Obituary
Betty Hall
Graniteville - Betty Anne Hall, age 78 of Graniteville, passed away on Monday March 23rd, 2020 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother and nanny who will be missed, dearly, by all. Born on May 4th, 1941 she was the daughter of the late Adam Broadus and Rosa Lee Fulmer. She loved to fish, cook and spend time with her family.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Mr. John Henry Hall, Jr.; sons, Harvey F. Lishka (Kathy), John Adam Hall (Melinda); twelve grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Wayne Lishka and daughter Valarie Rose Nickell.
In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the current coronavirus outbreak, a private graveside service will be held at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery with Chaplain Edward Hardee officiating. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main Street. Graniteville, SC 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements. If you wish to send a condolence, you may visit the online guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -