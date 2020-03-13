|
|
Betty J. Randolph
Aiken - BETTY JEAN JOHNSON RANDOLPH, 84, widow of McCoy Randolph, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Erwin, TN, Betty was a daughter of the late James Alex and Mamie Johnson. She lived in Aiken since 1954 and was employed at Aiken Industries for 20 years. She was a faithful member of Solid Rock Baptist Church and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include two daughters, Angela Stone Osbon, Donna Osbon (Jack), all of Aiken; a son, Brian Keith Randolph (Wanda), New Ellenton, 6 grandchildren, Alex Osbon (Sarah), Eric Adams (Dulce), Olivia Stone (Maurice), Andrea Earle (Adrian), Jason Randolph (Stacie), Joshua Randolph (Linda); 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ernestine Petersen (Harvey), Erwin, TN, Vivian Renfro, Chuckey, TN.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, March 15th beginning at 2 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 o'clock with her grandson, The Rev. Alex Osbon officiating. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Solid Rock Baptist Church (srbcaiken.com)
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfunerahome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 25, 2020