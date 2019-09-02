Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Grant. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Grant

AIKEN - BETTY JEAN TESENIAR GRANT, 85, beloved wife of Horace Grant died Friday, August 30, 2019 at her residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Southlawn Cemetery.

Born in Bath, SC Betty Jean was a daughter of the late Alonzo S. and Mable C. Wells Teseniar. She married her husband Horace on October 20, 1956 and the two were married for 62 years. Betty Jean started work as a telephone operator and eventually retired from Aiken Electric Co-Op. She was very active in her community and was a member of the New Ellenton Riding Club, New Ellenton Garden Club and the Wildwood Garden and Civic Club where she served many different positions. Being a member of Hollow Creek Baptist Church, Betty Jean was a Christian woman that loved to listen to gospel music. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her husband, Betty Jean is survived by two daughters, Debbie and Donna; one son, David (Joan); a granddaughter, Breanna (Aaron) Martin; three great grandchildren, LeAnn, Skyla, Alexa and a sister, Barbara (Randolph) Dovel, Shenandoah, VA.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles (Nel) and Ray Teseniar.

The family would like to thank her special caregivers Romana and Jacey for their loving care and compassion.

Memorials may be directed to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC.



