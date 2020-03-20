|
|
Betty Jean McGee Strickland
Aiken - BETTY JEAN McGEE STRICKLAND, 88, widow of Marion Daniel Strickland, Sr., died Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Aiken. Betty Jean was a daughter of the late Albert and Gladys Lybrand McGee. She lived most of her life in Aiken, working for Southern Bell as a telephone operator in the early 1940's and 50's. She later was a long-time employee at Aiken Drug Company. She and her late husband were the founders of Unique Sweeper Service. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Survivors include three children, Charmaine S. Kelley, Baltimore, Danny Strickland (Trish), Johnston, Gail S. Thompson, Aiken; six grandchildren, Heather Bohannon, Cliff Strickland (Amanda), Leslie Harwell (Ben), Trey Strickland (Ciera), Haley Grant, Scot Thompson (Brandie); fourteen great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon, March 22nd at 3 o'clock in the Historic Bethany Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Erbskorn officiating. Pallbearers will be Scot Thompson, Ben Harwell, Cliff Strickland, Dylan Strickland, Daniel Strickland, Trey Strickland and Luke Bohannon.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 20 to Apr. 1, 2020