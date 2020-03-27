|
Betty Williamson McPherson
Aiken - Betty Jean Williamson McPherson, 85, passed away March 24, 2020. Born in Rock Hill, SC to the late Shepard & Nettie Williamson. She was a graduate of Dillon HS and a '53 graduate of Carolina College of Commerce. Betty worked for E.I. DuPont and the Aiken County School District. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Arthur C. McPherson Sr.; brother S.W. Williamson and sister Marilyn Mishue. She is survived by children Art McPherson, Jr. , Dru McPherson Nix (John) and Susan McPherson Brown (Joe); grandchildren Lauren, Joe & David Brown, Joseph & Philip Nix; sister Dolores Keith and brother Roger Lee Williamson.
She was devoted to FAITH and FAMILY. Member of Warrenville Revival Center.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials include: The Edisto Home Mission Team, %Trinity Episcopal Church, Edisto Island SC 29438 or Aiken Co. Habitat for Humanity, 1026 Park Ave SE, Aiken SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 27 to Apr. 8, 2020