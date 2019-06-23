Betty Jean Roberts
CASTROVILLE, Texas - Betty Jean Roberts was born November 1, 1927, in Bucyrus, Kansas. She passed away in her sleep on June 1, 2019.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Henry Green and Mary Elizabeth Wilt Green; husband, John Monroe Roberts; sister, Nina Mae Wolfe; brothers, Charles V. Green and Larry A. Green; niece, Velma Lee Floral.
Betty was survived by her nieces and nephews, Sylvia Boehme (Jardon), Dwight Green (Estela), Barbara-Jean Morris (Terry), Glenn Ray Rogers, Michael Green (Trish) and multiple great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In 1946, at the age of 19, she traveled to Japan and began her career working with General Douglas McArthur's staff assisting in the rebuilding efforts. Upon her return to the states, she worked for Pan American Airways and the US Government in Washington, D.C.
Betty was a world traveler. She visited every continent, with the middle and far east countries being her favorites. She and John lived in McClean, VA where she stayed after his death until 2004 when she moved to Aiken, SC.
Betty was an active member of St. Johns Methodist Church in Aiken, and Memorial Service will be held there on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 am.
