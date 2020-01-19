|
Betty Jean Stone Willis
AIKEN - Funeral services for Betty Jean Stone Willis, 73, of Aiken, SC will be held at two o'clock p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with burial in the Aiken Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 19, Aiken, SC; the Reverend Mike Catoe will be officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Betty Jean passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Born in Windsor, SC, she was a daughter of the late Callie Stone and Jeanette Leigh Stone. She was a Class of '64 graduate of Aiken High School. After working 43 years, she retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass; she worked on the matline. She was a Certified Master Gardener who loved working with flowers in her yard. She also enjoyed camping at the beach and at the mountains. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with her girls and her grandchildren. She also loved her beloved bird Dakota.
Survivors include her daughter Lisa Stone Yonce and her daughter Emily McBurnett; daughter Melisa Lynn Stone (Howard Andy) Parnell and their children Callie Snipes, Catherine (Ryan McNew) Snipes, April Parnell; daughter Samantha Leigh (Jonathan William) Holtzendorff and their children Adrian Willis, Anastasia Felty, William Felty, Sara Lott, and Kenneth Lott; great grandchildren Chance Snipes, Chase Snipes and Harmony Grace; a brother Jackie Stone; a sister Karen Stone (Mike) Wall, Sr. and a sister-in-law Angie Stone; nephews Michael (Jennifer) Wall, Jr., Wesley (Jessica) Wall, Dwayne Stone, Jason (Linda) Stone and a niece Olivia Stone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Jessica Nicole Yonce, and her brothers Johnny N. Leach, Bobby Stone, Kelly Stone, and Jake Stone.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
