Betty JohnsonNorth Augusta - Betty B. Johnson, age 87, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Sunday June 7th, 2020.She is survived by her sons, Chris Thigpen (Jenny Morse) of Mt. Pleasant, SC & Mike Thigpen of Gilbert, SC, grandson, Michael Thigpen of Lexington, SC, and dear friend and former caregiver, Alice Lowe of Graniteville, SC. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, William Brant Thigpen.As a young woman, Betty was active in civic and volunteer affairs. She founded the Aiken Diabetes Association and served as the former Chair, was the former chair of Aiken County Heart Association benefit, and former Vice President and President of Aiken's Town and Country Club. In her professional life, Betty worked for Senator Strom Thurmond as his executive assistant in Washington, DC, and later served in the administrations of five different governors of the state of SC before retiring from state service in 1999. She was a breast cancer survivor, a loving mother, and a beloved, faithful, and caring friend to all that knew her.A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 at 2pm at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery with Pastor Alan Quarles officiating. The interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 1:45pm at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main Street. Graniteville, SC 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements.