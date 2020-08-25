1/1
Betty Jordan McClain
Betty Jordan McClain
Aiken - BETTY JORDAN McCLAIN, 81, widow of Ned Bush McClain, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Anderson, SC, Betty was a daughter of the late Roy B. and Estelle Eberhart Jordan. She had lived in Aiken since 1964 and was a retired teacher's aide at Millbrook Elementary School. She was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church. Betty especially enjoyed working in her flower garden.
Survivors include her son, John Jordan McClain; daughter, Esther Patterson (Don), all of Aiken; grandchildren, Christina Still (Jason), Aaron Patterson, Callie Patterson; great-grandchildren, Nolan Still, Paisley Still, Caden Patterson, Wylder Patterson; brother, Paul Jordan, Anderson, SC; sister, Helen Davis (Mickey), Jacksonville, FL. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Jordan.
Friends may call at the home of Esther and Don.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday morning, August 26th at 11 o'clock in Southlawn Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 25 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
