1/1
Betty Lou Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Young
Hampton, GA - Ms. Betty Lou Young, age 90, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Hampton, GA passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at WellStar Spaulding Hospital, Griffin, GA. She was a native of Sumter, SC and lived in New York for sixty-years, working as a Title I Educator in the New York Public School System.
She was the daughter of Levy and Sarah Fullard Young. She leaves to cherish many fond memories: her sister, Sadie Young; many nieces and nephews, Deborah Goodwyn Mitchell, Jacqueline Travis, Melissa English-Rias, Antoinette Goodwyn, Majazz Travis, Najee Travis, Brandyn Myers, Bazlee Rias, Bailee Rias, two great nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison St, Aiken, SC with Rev. Kenneth Sanders Officiating.
Friends may call her niece, Melissa English-Rias or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved