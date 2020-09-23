Betty Lou Young

Hampton, GA - Ms. Betty Lou Young, age 90, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Hampton, GA passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at WellStar Spaulding Hospital, Griffin, GA. She was a native of Sumter, SC and lived in New York for sixty-years, working as a Title I Educator in the New York Public School System.

She was the daughter of Levy and Sarah Fullard Young. She leaves to cherish many fond memories: her sister, Sadie Young; many nieces and nephews, Deborah Goodwyn Mitchell, Jacqueline Travis, Melissa English-Rias, Antoinette Goodwyn, Majazz Travis, Najee Travis, Brandyn Myers, Bazlee Rias, Bailee Rias, two great nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison St, Aiken, SC with Rev. Kenneth Sanders Officiating.

Friends may call her niece, Melissa English-Rias or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123



