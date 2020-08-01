1/1
Betty Navarro
Mrs. Betty Navarro
RIDGE SPRING - Mrs. Betty Ann "Manuel" Navarro, 74, of Ridge Spring, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late Benny and Daisy Mikell Fail. She was a Homemaker and enjoyed cooking, cleaning and playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, family members include her children, Sheila Holsenback and her husband, Bobby, Aiken, SC and Rhonda M. Long, Ridge Spring, SC; siblings, the late Wylie Fail, Ernest Fail, Alfred Fail, Eunice Walker, Irene Davis and Jessie Williams, grandchildren, Scott Long, Deven Seigler, Shanna Boatwright and the late Zoie Boatwright and great-grandchildren, Anna Marie Alexis Long and Zayna Renee Schifferli.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, August 2, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Bill Branch will officiate. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Pallbearers will be Joseph White, Kenneth L. Walker, Michael L. Simmons, Floyd Walker, Jr., Nathan Davenport and Arthur Davenport.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. (www.heart.org)
Due to the current pandemic, the family as asked that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Miss Betty and leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
