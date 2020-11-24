Mrs. Betty Carter
Burnettown - Betty Ott Carter 92, of Burnettown, SC, died peacefully at University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia, on November 21, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Carter, Sr., a daughter, Becky Carter, and her sister, Mary Beth Buchanan.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Hubbard (Mike) and a son Leonard "Len" Carter Jr. (Jane), a granddaughter, Amelia Carter, three grandsons Michael Hubbard, Jonathan Hubbard, and Benjamin Carter. Mrs. Carter retired from SCE&G in 1978 and started her second career as a Realtor. Matching clients with the perfect home became her dream job until well into her eighties. She was named North Augusta/Belvedere Board of Realtors, Realtor of the Year in 2000.
A graveside service will be held in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, S.C. on Wednesday, November 25, at noon led by her niece, Pastor Ashley Buchanan. The family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM and immediately following the service at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael Hubbard, Jonathan Hubbard, Benjamin Carter, and nephews, John Carter, Scott Buchanan, and Adam Buchanan.
A special thank you to the staff at National Health Care, North Augusta, and University Hospital's 4 Southwest for their professional and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
in memory of Mrs. Carter.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com
to leave a note of condolence for the Carter family.