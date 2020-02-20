|
|
Betty Porter
Williston - Funeral services for Betty Bolen Porter, 86, of Williston, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m., Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Williston with Dr. Stephen Burnette officiating; burial will follow in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends from twelve-thirty p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be given in Betty's memory to the Williston Cemetery, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Betty passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Born in Williston, SC, she was a daughter of the late Byron Leon Bolen and Clydie Grubbs Bolen. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williston; she still has her Cradle Roll Certificate that she was presented as a young child. She graduated from Williston-Elko high school and was a 1954 graduate of Furman University with a BA in Education. She retired from the public school system where she taught for a number of years; she loved watching her students grow and achieve greater heights. Betty had the qualities of a "Steel Magnolia"; she was tenacious, graceful, and strong with a heart of gold. She loved music, enjoyed being around children, and served as den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was an avid bridge player, was a member of the Garden Club for many years, and enjoyed Clemson Tiger football. She especially enjoyed spending time at Edisto Beach and teaching her grandchildren the joys of fishing, crabbing, and searching for shark's teeth. She loved to travel having visited over 35 countries along with her husband, John.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years John A. Porter; a daughter Laura Porter Siddons of Columbia; a son Mark A. (Lisa) Porter of West Chester, PA; grandchildren William Siddons, Daniel Siddons, Benjamin Porter, Nathan Porter and Bailey Porter; nieces and nephews Jenny, Debbie, Gerry, Judi, James, Joanne and John.
She was preceded in death by her beloved sister Shirley Bolen Porter and brother J. L. Bolen.
The Porter family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to all of the caregivers who so graciously took care of Betty.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020