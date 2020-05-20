Betty Robinson Rivers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Rivers
GOOSE CREEK - Betty L. Rivers, 82, of Goose Creek, SC, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Betty was the daughter of the late John Henry "Buddy" and Myrtle Robinson of Wagener, SC.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Vincent Rivers of Wagener, SC; and her brother, Bernard Robinson of Wagener, SC.
Those left to cherish the memories of her life including: her loving and devoted husband, Leroy Rivers; two daughters, Charlene Rivers of Augusta, GA, and Carol Holt (Cleveland) of Evans, GA; stepson, Donnell Brown (Donna) of Elgin, SC; one sister, Barney Greene of Thomson, GA; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; godson, Corey Rogers and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 23 from 11 to 12 noon, with graveside services immediately following at Swedenburg-Gunter Cemetery.
www.jhrobinsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 20 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Swedenburg-Gunter Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Graveside service
Swedenburg-Gunter Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved