Betty RiversGOOSE CREEK - Betty L. Rivers, 82, of Goose Creek, SC, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.Betty was the daughter of the late John Henry "Buddy" and Myrtle Robinson of Wagener, SC.Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Vincent Rivers of Wagener, SC; and her brother, Bernard Robinson of Wagener, SC.Those left to cherish the memories of her life including: her loving and devoted husband, Leroy Rivers; two daughters, Charlene Rivers of Augusta, GA, and Carol Holt (Cleveland) of Evans, GA; stepson, Donnell Brown (Donna) of Elgin, SC; one sister, Barney Greene of Thomson, GA; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; godson, Corey Rogers and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 23 from 11 to 12 noon, with graveside services immediately following at Swedenburg-Gunter Cemetery.