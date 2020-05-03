Betty Standridge

Austell, GA - Betty Standridge passed away on April 23, 2020.

A former New Ellenton resident, Betty was a force when it came to love. She loved her Lord, her precious husband Bryan, her three girls and their families. And strangers, she made a point to let everyone she came in contact know that no matter who they were, old or young, rich or poor, gay or straight, she cared for them, and showed them love.

Betty's love was a natural outpouring of her Christian faith she put into action every day. She was too humble to acknowledge the difference she made in peoples' lives, the profound effect she had on them as a wife, a mother, a friend, a hairstylist, a parishioner, the greatest of grandparents. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her genuine smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for family and friends, for life.

A member of the loving community at Presbyterian Village in Austell, GA, Betty is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bryan Standridge and their three daughters, Joan Gray (Bill) of Atlanta, GA, Jenny Burns (Tim) of Birmingham, AL, and Kim Boykin of Sedona, AZ; grandchildren Seth Burns, his wife Dawn, and their children Owen and Lily Caroline of Nashville, TN, Amanda Burns and her husband Damon Hansen of Atlanta, GA, Kaley Boykin and her son, Colton, of San Antonio, TX, and Austin Boykin of New York, NY.

A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date due to communal health concerns. Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Village, Austell, GA.



